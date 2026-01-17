BeachLife Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Duran Duran, My Morning Jacket, James Taylor & More

Home News Leila Franco January 17th, 2026 - 3:48 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

BeachLife Festival has officially unveiled its 2026 lineup, confirming the Southern California waterfront event’s return to Redondo Beach from May 1st–3rd, 2026. Now in its seventh year, BeachLife continues to distinguish itself as a destination festival with legacy artists, modern crowd-pleasers and laid-back coastal culture into one of the West Coast’s most curated music experiences.

Leading the 2026 bill is Duran Duran, who recently wrapped up their Winter 2025/2026 U.S. tour. Their influence on pop and alternative music remains immeasurable more than four decades into their career. With an era-defining catalog that includes “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio” and “Ordinary World,” the band’s BeachLife set is expected to be both nostalgic for fans. Their headlining slot underscores BeachLife’s commitment to iconic artists. Equally prominent is James Taylor and His All-Star Band, bringing a very different but equally powerful energy to the festival. Taylor’s timeless songwriting and approach to folk and soft rock has made his music a cultural touchstone for decades. Another major draw comes from My Morning Jacket, whose live performances have earned them a reputation as one of the most transcendent jam-leaning rock acts of the last 25 years.

The Offspring will be performing as the punk rock pillar of the lineup, delivering high-energy, crowd-surf-ready anthems that have defined alternative radio since the 1990s. Performers, such as The Chainsmokers, Sheryl Crow, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and more, round out a lineup designed to flow effortlessly from afternoon sunshine to nighttime headliner moments.

Attendees of the festival can expect curated food and drink offerings from acclaimed chefs, immersive art installations and designed brand activations. Beachlife continues to be a full cultural weekend rooted in community, creativity and the Southern California lifestyle.

Duran Duran will see you in May at the BeachLife Festival in California! 🎟️Ticketing and other information here: https://t.co/HOa4QR7VoL See you on the beach! 🌊🎶” pic.twitter.com/4cZhaEXQAx — Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 16, 2026