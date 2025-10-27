Duran Duran Announce Winter 2025 & 2026 U.S. Tour Dates, Share Re-Recorded Version Of “Shadows On Your Side”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2025 - 2:48 PM

Ahead of their highly anticipated North American tour dates this winter, Duran Duran are marking Halloween 2025 with a bold re-recording of “Shadows on Your Side.” Inspired by what keyboardist Nick Rhodes calls “the madness and joy of Halloween,” this new take twists and turns through dynamic moods and features original guitar parts from Andy Taylor. The song first appeared on Duran Duran’s classic third album, 1983’s Platinum-certified number one smash, Seven and the Ragged Tiger.

Also, the band has been touring their revered live show in stadiums and arenas across Europe this summer and will be returning to North American shores in December for performances in Thousand Palms, Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix, Anaheim and Sacramento. For tickets and more information, click here.

Duran Duran have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, scored 18 American hit singles and 21 UK Top 20 tunes, making them one of the most successful and influential bands of all time. They have also been honored with eight lifetime achievement awards, two GRAMMYs, two BRITs, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction,and two Ivor Novellos, one of which was for their Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

Duran Duran Tour Dates

12/30 – Acrisure Arena – Thousand Palms, CA

1/1 – Fontainebleau – Las Vegas, NV

1/2 – Fontainebleau – Las Vagas, NV

1/4 – Viejas Arena – San Diego, CA

1/5 – PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ

1/8 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

1/9 – Thunder Valley Casino – Sacramento, CA