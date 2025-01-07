BeachLife Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Alanis Morissette, Sublime, Pretenders and More

Home News Will Close January 7th, 2025 - 3:35 PM

BeachLife Festival has unveiled its highly anticipated lineup for the 2025 edition, featuring a mix of iconic rock, alternative, and reggae acts. Headlining the popular Southern California music festival will be Alanis Morissette, Sublime and the Pretenders, promising attendees an unforgettable weekend of live performances by some of the most celebrated artists in the industry.

Tickets are now on sale.

Brooklyn Vegan reports the event will take place from May 2-May 4 at the scenic Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach, California. Known for its unique blend of beachside vibes and eclectic music, BeachLife Festival has become a staple in the West Coast festival circuit since its inception in 2019. The 2025 lineup continues the tradition of bringing together both legendary performers and rising stars across various genres.

Alanis Morissette, the multi-platinum artist best known for her groundbreaking 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, will headline the festival’s opening night. Morrisette was also just recently announced to be performing at the 2025 Mad Cool Festival in July.

Sublime, the the iconic Long Beach band, who have just recently welcomed Post Malone on stage for a surprise collaborative performance, will bring their signature fusion of punk, ska, and reggae to the stage on the second day. Closing out the weekend will be the Pretenders, led by the charismatic Chrissie Hynde, delivering their timeless hits to fans both new and old.

In addition to the headline acts, the 2025 BeachLife Festival lineup boasts an impressive roster of supporting artists from various genres, including indie rock, folk, and blues. Festivalgoers can also expect an immersive experience with art installations, surf culture exhibits, and a variety of local food and beverage vendors.

BeachLife Festival’s emphasis on community, sustainability, and ocean conservation will once again take center stage, with organizers planning several initiatives to raise awareness about environmental issues. As one of the few festivals located directly on the beach, the event has always prioritized blending music with a laid-back, coastal lifestyle.

Tickets for BeachLife Festival 2025 are expected to sell quickly, as fans eagerly anticipate another sun-soaked weekend of music, sand, and surf. With a reputation for delivering memorable performances in a stunning location, the festival promises to be one of the highlights of the 2025 music calendar.