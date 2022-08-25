Michelle Branch’s Alleged Domestic Assault Case Has Been Dismissed

Home News Skyy Rincon August 25th, 2022 - 1:07 PM

According to Consequence, Michelle Branch’s domestic assault case has been dropped. Earlier this month, Branch was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after allegedly slapping her estranged husband Patrick Carney of The Black Keys.

Branch was accused of allegedly slapping Carney in the face “one to two times” on August 11. She had reportedly accused him of cheating on her while she was at home taking care of their six-month-old child via a now deleted tweet. The state of Tennessee has since requested that the case against her be dropped; the request has been approved with the case being dismissed.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch expressed in a statement, adding. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Branch’s forthcoming album The Trouble With Fever is set to release on September 16 via Audio Eagle/Nonesuch/Warner. She has since shared a new track from the record in the form of protest song “I’m A Man.” The musician has also announced a brief fall 2022 tour of the U.S. Branch will kick off her brief trek in Nashville, Tennessee at the Brooklyn Bowl on September 12. From there she will visit Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Washington D.C. and Illinois. She will then perform in San Francisco, California before closing out the tour with two back-to-back shows in L.A.’s iconic Troubadour on the 26th and 27th.

Michelle Branch Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

9/12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

9/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly

9/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/19 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

9/21 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

9/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

9/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour