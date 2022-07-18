Michelle Branch Announces New Album The Trouble With Fever For September 2022 Release Alongside Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Shares New Protest Song “I’m A Man”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 18th, 2022 - 10:16 AM

According to BrooklynVegan, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Michelle Branch has returned with the announcement of her forthcoming album The Trouble With Fever set for release on September 16 via Audio Eagle/Nonesuch/Warner. Branch has shared a new track from the record in the form of protest song “I’m A Man.” The musician has also announced a brief fall 2022 tour of the U.S.

The song is as powerful as it is catchy, with a moody instrumental complementing Branch’s melodious vocals. The lyricism addresses women’s rights, sexual harassment, reproductive justice, toxic masculinity and more. The accompanying music video takes a stroll through time, incorporating footage from the ‘50s through today, highlighting the ways in which women have fought for their rights.

“It started as an empathetic view towards men struggling to find a new way to navigate in a post- “Me Too” world of toxic masculinity,” Branch commented, explaining the song’s meaning, “Having a son made me think of how men are taught to be from a young age and the pressures to provide and succeed and this sort of burden to be seen as macho. But you can’t tell that story with just one side of the coin because as I was trying to paint a sympathetic view it just seemed completely minuscule and ridiculous in comparison to the struggles that women have been dealing with, really, since Eve bit the apple.”

Branch will kick off her tour in Nashville, Tennessee at the Brooklyn Bowl on September 12. From there she will visit Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Washington D.C. and Illinois. She will then perform in San Francisco, California before closing out the tour with two back-to-back shows in L.A.’s iconic Troubadour on the 26th and 27th.

The Trouble With Fever Tracklist

1. Closest Thing to Heaven

2. You Got Me Where You Want Me

3. I’m a Man

4. Not My Lover

5. When That Somebody Is You

6. You

7. Zut Alors!

8. Fever Forever

9. Beating on the Outside

10. I’m Sorry



Michelle Branch Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

9/12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

9/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly

9/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/19 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

9/21 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

9/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

9/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour