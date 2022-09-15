Michelle Branch Opens Up About Her New Album The Trouble With Fever & Marital Issues

Home News Skyy Rincon September 15th, 2022 - 3:41 PM

According to a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Michelle Branch and her husband Patrick Carney of The Black Keys have temporarily paused their divorce proceedings and are currently working on reconciling. Branch also discussed her forthcoming album The Trouble With Fever which arrives tomorrow, Friday September 16.

Speaking on the album’s production, she explained that despite all of the recent events, she does not have plans to shelf the album or re-record it to better express her current feelings or emotions. Instead, she said that releasing the album, which was originally recorded in 2020, will allow her to move forward and focus on the future.

Discussing the state of her relationship with Carney, she remarked, “I mean, he’s the father of my children. I love him very much. I think in a perfect world, we’ll figure out a way to make it work,” She continued, adding “I don’t know. It’s just still so fresh and so raw. But there’s a deep friendship at the basis of our relationship. So, hopefully that will still be there, regardless of what happens in our marriage.”

Last month, Branch was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault after allegedly slapping Carney in the face “one to two times” on August 11. She had reportedly accused him of cheating on her while she was at home taking care of their six-month-old child via a now deleted tweet. The domestic assault case against her has since been dropped.

Branch kicked off her tour earlier this week with a concert Nashville, Tennessee at the Brooklyn Bowl on September 12. Tonight she is scheduled to play in Boston, Massachusetts at the Paradise Rock Club. From there she will visit Pennsylvania, New York, Washington D.C. and Illinois. She will then perform in San Francisco, California before closing out the tour with two back-to-back shows in L.A.’s iconic Troubadour on the 26th and 27th.