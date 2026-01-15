Kim Gordon Announces New Album Play Me For March 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Not Today”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2026 - 6:12 PM

Kim Gordon’s vision of art and noise has come sharper into focus just as readily as it has changed, which is a paradigm of possibility that, four decades on, still feels like a dare. The adventure continues on the artist’s third solo album, PLAY ME, that will be released March 13, by Matador Records. The lead track “NOT TODAY” is available now and accompanied by a short film directed by Rodarte fashion label founders and filmmakers Kate and Laura Mulleavy with director of photography Christopher Blauvelt.

The song brings out a poetic tension in Gordon’s voice. “I started singing in a way I hadn’t sung in a long time,” she says. “This other voice came out.” For the video, Gordon wears a hand-dyed silk tulle dress from an early Rodarte collection, custom-made for her by the Mulleavys. “She was our idol and we vividly remember fitting the dress with her in NYC,” they said. “When we started to conceptualize the video, Kim brought up wearing the dress, which we knew was perfect for the video idea.”

