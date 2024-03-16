José González Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cristian Garcia March 16th, 2024 - 7:40 PM

Argentine-Swedish folk singer-songwriter José González has announced a new run of tour dates slated of October 2024. The new portion of tour, which launches in Oklahoma City on October 14th, will see González visit many cities that he has not performed in over a decade and will span his entire career and discography. This tour will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album Veneer and his time as an artist, making these sets of shows a must see for fans.

Last year, González appeared in the feature film A Tiger in Paradise, a fictionalized depiction of his life where he ponders the paradoxes of being human. With production of the film over, González is ready hit the road and begin performing again.

Tickets are available to purchase now.

José González – Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates:

04/23 Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

04/24 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

04/26 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

04/28 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

04/29 Austin TX – The Paramount Theatre

05/01 Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

08/16 – 08/17 Oslo, Norway – Langs Akerselva

10/14 Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

10/15 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

10/17 Atlanta GA – Variety Playhouse

10/18 Durham, NC – The Carolina Theatre

10/19 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10/21 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10/22 St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn

10/23 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Watch the Mikel Cee Karlson-directed creative documentary about José González, A Tiger in Paradise, here.

Veneer 20th Anniversary Deluxe edition available now on Mute Records.