José González Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Argentine-Swedish folk singer-songwriter José González has announced a new run of tour dates slated of October 2024. The new portion of tour, which launches in Oklahoma City on October 14th, will see González visit many cities that he has not performed in over a decade and will span his entire career and discography. This tour will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album Veneer and his time as an artist, making these sets of shows a must see for fans.
Last year, González appeared in the feature film A Tiger in Paradise, a fictionalized depiction of his life where he ponders the paradoxes of being human. With production of the film over, González is ready hit the road and begin performing again.
Tickets are available to purchase now.
José González – Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates:
04/23 Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre
04/24 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
04/26 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
04/28 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
04/29 Austin TX – The Paramount Theatre
05/01 Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell
08/16 – 08/17 Oslo, Norway – Langs Akerselva
10/14 Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
10/15 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
10/17 Atlanta GA – Variety Playhouse
10/18 Durham, NC – The Carolina Theatre
10/19 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
10/21 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
10/22 St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn
10/23 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Watch the Mikel Cee Karlson-directed creative documentary about José González, A Tiger in Paradise, here.
Veneer 20th Anniversary Deluxe edition available now on Mute Records.
Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss