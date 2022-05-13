Jose Gonzalez Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas May 13th, 2022 - 10:58 PM

The Swedish indie-folk singer-songwriter José González has announced a North American Tour for fall of 2022. The announcement for the tour follows closely after the release of González’s latest studio album, his 2021 Local Valley. Tickets for the upcoming shows are available here.

José González’s North American tour dates are set to follow a long string of concerts throughout the summer throughout many countries, beginning with a performance in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 21. After 2 performances in Tel Aviv, Gonzalez will proceed to offer shows in Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Denmark, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Italy, Austria and Sweden. After a show in Malmo, Sweden on August 9, González will begin his trek into North America.

González’s journey into North America is set to begin with a show at The Ford in Los Angeles, California on August 25. After offering another California show, in Saratoga, the singer-songwriter will proceed to offer shows in Port Townsend, Washington and Salt Lake City, Utah. After a show in Arvada, Colorado on August 30, González will take a brief detour into the east coast, offering a show in Brooklyn, New York. The musician will go on to hold two shows in Canada, with one in Montreal, Quebec, and one in Toronto, Ontario, on August 2 and August 3, respectively.

8/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

8/26 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

8/28 – Port Townsend, WA @ Thing 2022

8/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

8/30 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center

9/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater

9/2 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts – Theatre Maisonneuve

9/3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Following his North American tour, the artist will continue to give shows throughout the world, including in Germany, Brazil, Argentina, and other nations.

Local Valley is the first album that José González has released since his 2015 project Vestiges and Claws.

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss