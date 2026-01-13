Iron & Wine Announces New Album Hen’s Teeth For February 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “In Your Ocean”

Home News Juliet Paiz January 13th, 2026 - 12:51 AM

Iron & Wine opening for Nathaniel Rateliff on the South of Here Tour at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on February 21, 2025.

Iron and Wine has announced a new album, Hen’s Teeth, set for worldwide release on February 27, 2026, via Sub Pop. The record is Sam Beam’s eighth full-length album and his sixth for the label. Developed during several sessions in the foothills of Los Angeles with producer and engineer Dave Way, Hen’s Teeth exists as a sibling record to 2024’s Grammy-nominated Light Verse, sharing personnel and atmosphere while carving out its own identity.

The album draws heavily from Iron and Wine’s long standing creative circle, including David Garza, Sebastian Steinberg, Tyler Chester, Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane and Paul Cartwright. It also introduces new collaborators, most notably Grammy winning trio I’m With Her. Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins appear on two tracks, contributing harmonies to “Robin’s Egg” and the spare, aching “Wait Up.” Beam’s daughter Arden Beam makes her recording debut on the album, adding backing vocals to several songs and lending a deeply personal tone to the record.

Leading the announcement is the new single “In Your Ocean,” with an official video directed by Spencer Kelly. The song is built around gentle, deliberate instrumentation that gradually opens up, allowing Beam’s vocal to sit at the center. Lyrically, “In Your Ocean” explores intimacy as total immersion, portraying lovers as so closely bound they begin to lose physical and emotional boundaries. Lines about drowning and surrender frame closeness not as danger, but as desire, capturing a willingness to be overtaken by connection. The accompanying video reflects this inward focus, pairing restrained visuals with the song’s sense of quiet devotion.

Iron and Wine will support Hen’s Teeth with a world tour beginning in late February 2026, starting in Australia and New Zealand before continuing with headline dates across North America.

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman

Hen’s Teeth

01 Roses

02 Paper and Stone

03 Robin’s Eggs (feat. I’m With Her)

04 Singing Saw

05 In Your Ocean

06 Defiance, Ohio

07 Wait Up (feat. I’m With Her)

08 Grace Notes

09 Dates and Dead People