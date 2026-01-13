Gogol Bordello Shares New Video For “Ignition” Starring Liev Schreiber

Home News Cait Stoddard January 13th, 2026 - 12:37 PM

Today, award winning actor and director Liev Schreiber stars in the new music video for Gogol Bordello’s new track “Ignition”, which marks the latest chapter in his 20-year creative friendship with frontman Eugene Hütz. “Ignition” is a post-punk dance anthem and third single from We Mean It, Man!, which is Gogol Bordello’s upcoming album co-produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, IDLES) and Adam “Atom” Greenspan. The album will be out on February 13, through Casa Gogol Records.

While talking about the music video, Schreiber says: “My brother from another mother. Ridiculously insane with the heart, mind, and voice of a poet,” while Eugene Hütz comments “‘Ignition’ is about the hardest currency there is: lifelong friendships and trust—the people who will come pull you out of a ditch at 5 a.m. I didn’t want musicians’ faulty acting to obscure that, so I called my friend Liev, who is exactly the kind of actor who embodies it effortlessly and powerfully, because he’s exactly that kind of person. I value our friendship tremendously, and with the 20th anniversary of ‘Everything Is Illuminated,’ it felt like the right time for a meaningful celebration.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock