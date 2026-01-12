Tony Iommi Says “In 2026, I Shall Definitely, Definitely Have My Solo Album Out”

Home News Juliet Paiz January 12th, 2026 - 1:00 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to Blabbermouth, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has confirmed that his long-discussed solo album is finally set for release in 2026. Speaking in a recent year-end message to fans, Iommi expressed confidence that the project will be completed and released, emphasizing that this time there is no uncertainty. According to him, the album will “definitely, definitely” arrive next year.

The record has been in progress for several years, with Iommi working on it intermittently while balancing other commitments. Although details about the album remain limited, he has previously indicated that the material reflects a wide range of ideas developed over time rather than a single continuous recording session. This approach has contributed to the lengthy timeline, but Iommi has said the process has been enjoyable rather than rushed.

The upcoming release will mark Iommi’s first full solo studio album since 2005’s Fused. In the years since, he has remained active through collaborations, special projects, and archival releases connected to Black Sabbath’s catalog. He has also appeared on recordings with artists outside the metal world, demonstrating an ongoing interest in exploring different creative directions.

In his message, Iommi looked back on the previous year with appreciation and spoke positively about continuing to make music. He did not provide a specific release date or track details but made it clear that the album is nearing completion and that he is excited for listeners to finally hear it.

At 77, Iommi remains one of heavy music’s most influential figures, and the confirmation of a new solo album has been met with enthusiasm from fans. If released as planned, the album will add another chapter to a career that continues to evolve more than five decades after it began.

