Tony Iommi Teams Up With Robbie Williams For Collaborative New Track “Rocket”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Robbie Williams takes a pop-punk approach to heavy metal in a blistering new single in collaboration with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. The track off Williams’ forthcoming album BRITPOP is titled “Rocket” and has a raw, throwback production style, with thundering drums, syncopated vocals and riffs reminiscent of Queens of the Stone Age and an abrupt shift into a heart pounding, sing along, chorus. Tony Iommi’s speedy guitar solo could light up an arena and the whole track makes me feel like I should be pounding down Miller Lite at a major sporting event. The track is energetic and vibrant and was very obviously produced by two veterans of the heavy metal game.

According to Blabbermouth.net fans will be treated to a music video for the track on Friday which matches the explosive energy of the song. Robbie Williams will also begin a touring cycle across Europe at the end of the month to promote the album where fans can hear this track and others in the arena context they’re so clearly designed for.

Tony Iommi will also be playing at least one show this summer for Black Sabbath’s final show ever in Birmingham, England on July 5th. Sabbath will not be alone on this bill as they will receive support from legendary acts including Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera.

All in all, it’s shaping up to be a wild summer for fans of old school heavy metal.

Listen to Robbie Williams and Tony Iommi’s new single “Rocket” here: