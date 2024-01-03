Tony Iommi & Brian May Team Up To Play Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”

Home News Roy Lott January 3rd, 2024 - 7:07 PM

Two legends. One iconic cover. Queen’s Brian May and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi. The two come together in a new video performing the Sabbath classic “Paranoid.”

The pairing of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers comes courtesy of the Sky Arts documentary series Greatest Guitar Riffs. The UK television channel premiered the clip via Guitar World and shows the guitarists reflecting on the first time they met in the early ’70s, with Iommi declaring that they’ve been “best friends ever since.”

When May asks Iommi where all his great riffs come from, the Sabbath legend responds, “I think it’s within. Normally, we’d jam around and play something, and Ozzy [Osbourne] would go, ‘What the fuck’s that?’ But it just feels right.”

The two then go on to talk about the song “Paranoid,” with Iommi sharing bow the song was a last-minute addition to Sabbath’s second album, which ended up being titled Paranoid.

As Iommi starts playing the classic “Paranoid” riff as the two are sitting on a couch together, May then hops in, exclaiming, “I’m gonna commit sacrilege by joining in.”

Check out the clip below.

