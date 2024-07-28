Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Shares Dark New Solo Single & Video “Deified”

Home News Alana Overton July 28th, 2024 - 5:33 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Returning to his roots, Black Sabbath‘s guitarist Tony Iommi has unveiled his latest solo single and video, “Deified.” Known for his pioneering role in creating heavy metal, Iommi delves deep into his signature brooding sound with this new release.

“Deified” showcases haunting melodies, thunderous riffs and a captivating visual narrative that creates an intense and immersive experience. This single not only reaffirms Iommi’s enduring influence on the genre but also introduces a fresh chapter in his storied musical career, promising to resonate with both longtime fans and new listeners alike.

According to Blabbermouth, Iommi stated, “Here we go again, another collaboration with my dear friend Sergio Momo (Xerjoff) with a new perfume called Deified. I’m really excited about our new perfume and after the success of our last one (Monkey Special) I hope that you’ll like Deified as much as I do. We’ve gone through the same process of trying different samples of perfume over the last year until we came up with this one and I really like it.”

With its dark, brooding tones and visually compelling narrative, this single reinforces Iommi’s status as a visionary. Fans of Black Sabbath and heavy metal alike will find much to admire in this latest offering, as Iommi continues to push the boundaries of the genre he helped create.