Chris Stapleton Announces Summer 2026 ‘All-American Road Show’ Tour Dates

Today, Chris Stapleton has announced he will be continuing his All-American Road Show this fall with over 20 newly confirmed stops, including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Detroit’s Ford Field with very special guest Lainey Wilson, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium and Boston’s Fenway Park with very special guest Zach Top among other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

In other news, Stapleton has celebrated the 10 year anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album, Traveller, last year. Beloved by critics, fans and fellow artists and recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb, Traveller won Best Country Album at the 58th Grammy Awards, Album of the Year at both the CMAs and ACMs and went on to become the best-selling country album of the 2010’s.

In addition to music, the Stapletons are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Moreover, in 2024, Stapleton unveiled Traveller Whiskey, a first-of-its-kind collaboration created in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley, which went on to become last year’s Most Awarded Super Premium Whiskey and was announced as the first official whiskey of Major League Baseball.

All-American Road Show Tour Dates

5/23—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium*

6/11—Jacksonville, FL—Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena†

6/13—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*

6/17—Burgettstown, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake†

6/20—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*

6/24—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium#

6/26—North Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum#

7/8—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre‡

7/10—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre‡

7/14—Paso Robles, CA—California Mid-State Fair‡

7/17—Portland, OR—Providence Park#

7/19—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

7/22—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena%

7/24—George, WA—The Gorge#

7/29—Shakopee, MN—Mystic Lake Amphitheater†

8/1—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium*

8/6—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium+

8/8—Detroit, MI—Ford Field*

8/14—Boston, MA—Fenway Park+

8/18—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach~

8/21—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium^

8/26—Wantagh, NY—Northwell at Jones Beach Theater**

8/28—Philadelphia, PA—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion**

10/2—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live††

10/7—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena‡‡

10/9—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater‡‡

*with special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone

†with special guest Allen Stone

‡with special guest Molly Tuttle

#with special guest Grace Potter

+with special guests Zach Top and Allen Stone

%with special guest The Teskey Brothers

~with special guest Maggie Rose

^with special guests Lainey Wilson and Ashley McBryde

**with special guest Carter Faith

††with special guest Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

‡‡with special guest Nikki Lane