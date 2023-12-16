Dead & Company Reportedly Planning Residency At Las Vegas Sphere In 2024

Home News Jordan Rizo December 16th, 2023 - 1:03 PM

American rock band, Dead & Company, have reportedly talked about a potential residency at the sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Consequence Sound News, the band’s news originally came from a New York Post that quoted sources speaking on the potential planning for residency for the summer of 2024. Nevertheless, as the source itself explains, negotiations are still in progress and nothing is for certain.

Performing at Las Vegas Sphere in 2024 would be an iconic and truly surreal moment for the band. Sphere is a music and entertainment arena that is not only a big deal for the resources it took to build, but also for its correlation with other household names. For example, Consequence details how it took $2.3 billion to construct the arena and although it opened recently in September, it already has plans for future performances and ticket sales.

Other artists that have been in talks about hosting shows at The Sphere include Beyonce, while Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Bon Jovi have been considered for potential residencies in the future. With that being said, performances and residencies at The Sphere would be a tremendous turning point for Dead and Company. Fortunately, luck seems to be on the band’s side. For instance, Consequence Sounds describes how the band is represented by the Sphere’s CEO, James Dolan. That is a great connection for the band to have a higher likelihood of gaining residency and performing at the arena in the upcoming year. Although nothing has been completely determined, a state-of-the-art screen display is only further motivation for the band to gain residency at the Sphere, due to their fascination with technology.