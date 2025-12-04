Grateful Dead Receives Guinness World Record For Most Top 40 Albums to Chart on the Billboard 200

Home News Ajala Fields December 4th, 2025 - 7:32 PM

During their 60th anniversary year, Grateful Dead has now earned the Guinness World Records title for the most Top 40 albums charted on the U.S. Billboard 200. After making history with their 59th Top 40 entry in February 2024, severing a tie with Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, the group has since extended their own record to 66 Top 40 albums, up to and including the No. 25 debut of “Dave’s Picks Vol. 56: Rainbow Theatre, London, England – 3/20/81 & 3/21/81” this past November, according to Blabbermouth.

Grateful Dead’s legacy manager and archivist and producer and curator of the long-running “Dave’s Picks” series, David Lemieux, said, “This Guinness World Records title is something that no one could have anticipated 60 years ago when the GRATEFUL DEAD began, but the record demonstrates the dedication, passion, and loyalty of the massive legion of Dead Heads, as well as the consistent quality of the GRATEFUL DEAD’s recorded output and archival activities over the past six decades.”

President of Rhino Records, Mark Pinkus added, “We’re excited to see the GRATEFUL DEAD reach another milestone with this Guinness World Records title. Rhino has been committed to preserving and honoring the GRATEFUL DEAD’s legacy through quality archival releases. What a wonderful way to close out their 60th-anniversary celebrations.”