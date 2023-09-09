Stephen Marley Shares Groovy New Single “Winding Roads” Featuring Bob Weir and Jack Johnson

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 9th, 2023 - 8:29 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley released a new single called “Winding Roads” from his album Old Soul that will be out digitally on September 15 via Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International. This song also featured Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead and singer/songwriter Jack Johnson. The new single was recorded at Bob Weir’s TRI studios with his Wolf Bros band, including Don Was and Dead & Company members Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane

This single is describing a metaphor of life’s journey, struggle, and eventual salvation. This song has a bluesy classic reggae style. He interlaces guitar and vocal trade-offs with his collaborators on the track to create an unforgettable classic. The song selection on the new album demonstrates Stephen’s courage to defy expectations. “You have to be true to yourself,” he says. “I refuse to be put into any category. I am inspired by everything. So if I feel like I want to play some jazz music, I will go play some jazz music. Who dig it, dig it.”

Being Bob Marley’s son has given Stephen Marley a voice with archetypal familiarity, some instant brand recognition and a cultural responsibility. Stephen Marley is a true pioneer of reggae music. He is a legend in his own right, producing a robust collection of prolific music that infuses reggae with soul and jazz giving him a great credibility on this genre.

In celebration of the new album, Stephen Marley will start his Old Soul tour between September 8 and October 22 from this year.

