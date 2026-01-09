Surviving Members of The Doors Recreate “Riders On The Storm” With International Musicians

Home News Ajala Fields January 9th, 2026 - 10:06 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

The Doors’ surviving members Robby Krieger and John Densmore have recreated the band’s classic song “Riders on the Storm” with a number of musicians from across the globe. Some of the international artists who contributed to the new track are Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Don Was, Foo Fighters’ Rami Jaffee, Sierra Ferrell and Aaron White. In addition to the aforementioned artists, the recording also features international musicians playing unique instruments such as the didgeridoo and the bandoneón, among others, according to Consequence.

Densmore has said about the recreation, “Vocally, Lukas Nelson filled Jim Morrison’s leather pants quite well!” stated Densmore. “[Late Doors keyboardist] Ray [Manzarek] would be proud of the way Rami Jaffee ‘channeled’ the piano solo. Mark Johnson masterminded a beautiful video.”

Krieger added his thoughts, “Seeing musicians from different cultures come together around this song means a lot. Playing For Change is doing important work to unite people across the globe.”

The recording was made as part of the Playing for Change Foundation’s annual “Songs Around the World” project and is accompanied by a music video directed by Playing for Change founder Mark Johnson. Watch the new video below.

