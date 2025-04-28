John Densmore and Robby Krieger of The Doors Reuinte and Perform “The WASP”

Home News Michelle Grisales April 28th, 2025 - 11:10 PM

In a historic and exciting moment for rock fans, John Densmore and Robby Krieger, two founding members of the legendary band The Doors, reunited for a rare live performance of “The WASP” on Saturday night at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The spontaneous reunion was part of a tribute concert celebrating what would have been Jim Morrison’s 81st birthday later this year.

It marked the first time in over a decade that Densmore, the iconic drummer known for his jazz-influenced style, and Krieger, the guitarist shared the stage. Their long-standing legal disputes over the use of The Doors’ name and music have kept them apart for years, making the reunion all the more powerful.

With Densmore on drums and Krieger’s unmistakable slide guitar setting the tone, the performance of “The WASP” captivated the packed venue. Vocal duties were handled by indie rocker Beck, who delivered Morrison’s cryptic lyrics with reverent energy.

In December of last year, the historic building featured on the cover of The Doors’ 1970 album Morrison Hotel was destroyed in a fire. The four-story structure, located at 1246 S. Hope Street in downtown Los Angeles, CA, had been vacant for over a decade and was known for its weathered, old-school look. Built in 1914, the building had become an iconic landmark after being chosen for the album’s cover.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames, but the damage was extensive and the building couldn’t be saved. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.