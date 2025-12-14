Lukas Nelson Shares Pair Of New Singles “A Certain Someone” & “The Last Wild River”

Home News Anthony Salvato December 14th, 2025 - 10:52 PM

Country music singer and Grammy award winner, Lukas Nelson released two new singles today in a project titled American Romance, Too which follows up his American Romance album which was released earlier this year over the summer and has also been nominated for best traditional Country album at the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards. The singles “A Certain Someone” and “The Last Wild River” released earlier this week as complementing pieces to the 12 song project which earned high critical acclaim.

The first single “A Certain Someone” was released with a visualizer video alongside it this week and opens with just Nelson and his guitar for the first few verses before a piano joins in. The song speaks to self acceptance with Nelson singing “Now I am finally someone I want to be. I don’t mind the wait fFor that someone to find me.” The song also features an electric guitar solo towards the end with long stretched out notes that play into the emotion of the track. The visualizer video is simple but effective as it features Nelson’s silhouette carrying his guitar and walking around while scenes of mountains, a lake and nature are played behind him in a loop that repeats throughout the video.

The second track “The Last Wild River” features more of a fuller band sound throughout and a slightly more electric tone. It is much more upbeat and quicker in tempo. Compared to “A Certain Someone” this track is much more of a jam song for the album that features a couple strong solos throughout with some brief multi guitar harmonies in parts of the solos. The video features Nelson in a house where he finds himself playing the guitar and at other times simply nodding his head along to the song.

Both tracks are two more solid additions to an already impressive album, and could be featured in a deluxe version of the project should Nelson release one in the coming months.