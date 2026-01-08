Wesley Joseph Teams Up With Danny Brown For New Song “Peace of Mind”

Home News Ajala Fields January 8th, 2026 - 10:12 PM

Along with the announcement of his long-awaited debut album, Forever Ends Someday, singer, songwriter, producer and director Wesley Joseph has released the urgent, hard-hitting single, “Peace of Mind,” featuring rap iconoclast Danny Brown and accompanied by a striking self-directed music video that further expands the album’s visual universe. With Joseph’s razor-sharp performance over rumbling bass and warped electronics, Danny Brown’s frenetic verse heightens the track’s volatility.

Joseph says of the track, “‘Peace Of Mind’ is about finding clarity within chaos, a juxtaposition between solace and unrest. It’s a self-prescribed pick me up and was written from an empowered but unsettled place, – sometimes you feel the fire in your stomach the most when things aren’t sweet. It was a dream having Danny Brown work on the song – growing up he was always one of my hero artists, someone who’s an outsider and knows no rules when it comes to pushing sound forward and being fearless with it. Hearing his voice on the song was such a crazy thing and the energy he came with was even better than I could ever have imagined.” Listen to the new single below.

Forever Ends Someday marks Joseph’s most vulnerable and cinematic work to date. The album maps a personal timeline, drawing from childhood memories, teenage turbulence and the present moment to create scenes that shift between the real and the surreal. Throughout the record, Joseph explores the pull of nostalgia, the weight of emotional change and the fleeting beauty of the passing of time. The music occupies a space between honesty and escapism, fusing stark realism with dreamlike, expressive production. The Walsall-born, London-based artist continues to assert himself as one of the UK’s most ambitious multi-hyphenates, presenting a fully realized debut that distills years of introspection, creative evolution and emotional excavation into 13 expansive tracks.