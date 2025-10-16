Danny Brown Shares New Track “Copycats” Featuring underscores

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 16th, 2025 - 2:13 PM

Photo credit: Madison Hedgecock

Danny Brown has dropped another explosive preview from his upcoming album Stardust. This time, he is teaming up with hyperpop producer and vocalist underscores for the frenetic new single “Copycats.” Following the chaotic brilliance of “Starburst”, the track blends Brown’s sharp-edged rap delivery with underscores’ glossy production style.

“Copycats” features a jittery, hyperpop-infused beat and a chant-heavy hook. Brown attacks each verse with his signature intensity, even slipping in a lyrical nod to one of underscores’ own songs. According to Stereogum, the track bridges the worlds of underground rap and experimental pop, recalling the thrilling energy of Vince Staples and SOPHIE’s collaborations on Big Fish Theory.

Additionally, underscores, who has worked with artists like Oklou and Yaeji, will join Brown on his upcoming tour, promising a boundary-blurring live experience. “Copycats” proves that Brown is still fearless when it comes to experimentation while staying true to his raw, unpredictable style.

Stardust is set to arrive in just a few weeks. Listen to the new track here.