Danny Brown, Beam & Parisi Team Up With Fred Again… For Collaborative New Single “OGDdub”

Juliet Paiz October 15th, 2025 - 5:26 PM

Fred again.. is back with a new single called “OGdub,” a wild collaboration featuring Danny Brown, BEAM and PARISI. It’s the second release from his new USB002 series, following last week’s “you’re a star” with Amyl and the Sniffers. The song shows Fred’s gift for bringing together artists from completely different worlds and finding a rhythm that feels unpredictable.

“OGdub” blends Fred’s production style with a mix of chaos and control. Danny Brown delivers his sharp, eccentric flow, BEAM brings a smooth bounce and PARISI adds layers and depth. The track builds and unravels like a fever dream, slipping between gritty energy and moments of calm before spiraling back into motion.

The single lands as Fred launches the USB002 project, which includes ten songs and ten live shows in ten cities across ten weeks. The first show took place in Glasgow with sets from ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and HAAi, alongside a massive light installation by artist Boris Acket that will travel with the tour. Tonight, the series continues in Brussels with another stacked local lineup.

The USB concept first took shape in 2022, with tracks like “Baby Again,” “Rumble” with Skrillex and Flowdan and “stayinit” with Lil Yachty. “OGdub” continues that evolution, showing Fred’s constant urge to experiment and connect with people through sound. It’s proof that his music still feels spontaneous and human, even as it grows bigger and stranger.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock