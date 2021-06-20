Wesley Joseph Unveils Emotional New Music Video for “Patience” Feat. Jorja Smith

Home News Kaido Strange June 20th, 2021 - 1:01 PM

London-based artist, producer and director Wesley Joseph has released a new single called “Patience” and it features singer Jorja Smith. The song is from Joseph’s upcoming debut album Ultramarine. To be released June 21, 2021.

The music video is outstanding and cinematic, which comes as no surprise due to Wesley Joseph’s training and background in filmmaking. The subject seems very dark. With visuals of loss, grief and a lot of pain. All together, this is beautiful storytelling through music and film.

“I made a demo version of the beat and hook years ago – I’d recently come back from Walsall [West Midlands, England] and had been chilling with my grandad, so had a few voice notes on our conversations. The last thing I did was add a snippet from a conversation me and my grandad had about him moving here from Jamaica and his outlook on life to the end of the song. Three years later, when the project started forming, I remember playing this song again and knowing that it had the potential to be this beautifully vivid grand finale. I linked up with Dave Okumu and Avi Barath to put our heads together, and they added these soulful chords and guitars. A week or so before we were set to finish the track, I got a text from Jorja – I forgot what it was, but it was about music. I knew straight away she’d be perfect for this missing second verse. I couldn’t get right, given where we’re from, our perspective on life and the concept. I sent her a voice note of the song in the studio and asked her if she wanted to jump on it, and a week or two later we wrote and recorded the rest of the song together. We channeled themes of hope, fear, resilience, dreams, masculinity, growing up, loss and the future – all emotions and ideas that tie into “Patience,” said Wesley Joseph on working on the song.

Wesley Joseph’s previous single releases (which you can catch on YouTube) are “Thrilla” and “Ultramarine.”