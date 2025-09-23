Danny Brown Announces New Album Stardust For November 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Starburst”

Home News Steven Taylor September 23rd, 2025 - 7:43 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Underground rapper Danny Brown announced Stardust, a new album set for release in November 2025. This is set to be the artist’s sixth album – seventh if including his collaborative album Scaring The Hoes released alongside fellow popular underground rapper JPEGMAFIA. The album announcement came with a single drop in “Starburst,” as Stereogum excitedly reports Brown released a video for this track, which can be found on his YouTube channel.

The song instantly hits you in the face with Brown’s famous style of experimentation, starting with a beat that seems to be lead by a distorted horn instrument changing in pitch in a way that almost sounds like a phone ringtone. Brown drops some intense and refined verses over the beat, making all sorts of wordplay and homages that would probably take a while to detail in full. The video features a shirtless brown in a closed off area that seems to resemble a glass shower or sauna; he’s seen running on a treadmill, lifting weights and performing other exercises with sporadic and disorientating camerawork. The halfway part of the song features a complete beat change with a bit more aggression and harshly bright visuals – it’s as intense as it is completely disorientating, yet most with a knack for this sort of experimentation will likely savor it in all it’s uniqueness.

Uniqueness seems to be an especially running theme for Stardust. “Starburst” features a beat produced alongside Portuguese producer Holly, who’s worked with brown before. The full tracklist is loaded with an eclectic lineup of features; from YouTuber turned musician Quadeca, fellow experimental rappers like JOHNNASCUS, and up-and-coming internet breakcore artist Femtanyl (who Brown already collaborated with before). The features shows a lean towards artists versed in electronic sounds like hyperpop, and given what’s been heard in “Starburst,” it’s likely Brown has even more wild sounds and beats ready for those with the taste for his kind of work.

Stardust Tracklist

1. “Book Of Daniel” (Feat. Quadeca)

2. “Starburst”

3. “Copycats” (Feat. underscores)

4. “1999” (Feat. JOHNNASCU)

5. “Flowers” (Feat. 8485)

6. “Lift You Up”

7. “Green Light” (Feat. Frost Children)

8. “What You See” (Feat. Quadeca)

9. “Baby” (Feat. underscores)

10. “Whatever The Case” (Feat. IssBrokie)

11. “1L0v3myL1f3!” (Feat. Femtanyl)

12. “RIGHT FROM WRONG” (Feat. Nnamdi)

13. “The End” (Feat. Ta Ukrainka & Zheani)

14. “All4U” (Feat. Jane Remover)