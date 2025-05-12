Twenty One Pilots Gets Their Drum Stolen by Fan at Manchester Show

Home News Leila DeJoui May 12th, 2025 - 8:34 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

On March 11, 2025, the Grammy-award winning musical duo, Twenty One Pilots, performed at the AO Arena in Manchester. At the end of the show, one of the fans who was in the audience, stole one of the drums from the band. There are videos that were posted on social media platforms, like X, showing the fan walking through the stadium holding the drum which was covered in confetti. While the fan was noticeably carrying the drum through the arena, you can overhear people say “I really don’t think you should take that.”

In an article by Stereogum, they note why they think that the reason the fan took the drum was semi-plausible. During the show, the duo brings their drums off the stage, and into their fans’ hands. While a group of their fans are holding their drums, they pour a bottle of water on the drums and throw the bottle into the crowd. Then, they hit their drumsticks together, and begin to play the drums and have the water splashing onto the crowd. So even though the drums may not be on the stage the entire time, the fan took matters into their own hands, literally, and decided that the drums were for them to take. Unfortunately for the fan, they were not right with this assumption. However, in positive news, the drum has been returned back to the band, which other fans were very delighted to hear about.