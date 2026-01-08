St. Vincent Joins Cate Le Bon On Collaborative New Single “Always The Same”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 8th, 2026 - 12:57 PM

Last year, Cate Le Bon released her album, Michelangelo Dying, through Mexican Summer. The album was widely praised, with Rolling Stone placing the album on its list of “The 55 Best Indie-Rock Albums of 2025” and calling Le Bon a “brilliant avant-pop artist,” and the album “opaquely alluring and genuinely moving.”

And now, Le Bon now returns with the new single, “Always The Same,” featuring prominent vocals from St. Vincent. Sculpted from Le Bon’s signature palette of iridescent art-pop, “Always The Same” marks the second collaboration between these two following Le Bon’s production work and appearance on the title track of St. Vincent’s multiple-Grammy-winning All Born Screaming.

Commenting on the track, Le Bon says: “‘Always The Same’ needed a little more elbow room than the album would allow but it is cousin to the song cycle of Michelangelo Dying, coming into formation in the same breath. Special to me because it features dear friend and mighty artist St. Vincent who occupies the space around me with composure and gravitas whilst I kick around in the dirty waters of love.”

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman