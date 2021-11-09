Courtney Barnett Shares Unique New Video For “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” Featuring Cate Le Bon And Stella Mozgawa

Home News Skyler Graham November 9th, 2021 - 3:33 PM

This Friday, indie rock artist Courtney Barnett is releasing her third studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time. She’s already shared several songs for the album, including “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To,” “Before You Gotta Go” and “Rae Street.” Today, she shared one last track before the album comes out, “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” with bassist Cate Le Bon and drummer Stella Mozgawa.

The music video zooms in on the Australian artist playing an icy blue electric guitar in the desert, before zooming back out to reveal the other musicians also wearing solid-colored jumpsuits. The barren landscape of the video exemplifies the message of the laid-back track: the singer still desires attention from the listener but has ultimately come to the conclusion that they won’t hold her back.



“I think my stance in the past was like,” Barnett said in a press release, “There’s so many love songs and they don’t mean anything,’ but there’s something really special about zooming in on a moment and capturing it. “‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ comes from the state of where my head was at — trying to communicate honestly instead of keeping [my feelings] guarded.”

Shortly after the album release, Barnett will venture on a North American tour, which kicks off on Nov. 27 in Pioneertown, CA, and end on Feb. 12 in Toronto. There are nearly 30 dates on the tour, with the artist visiting major cities such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, LA, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Raleigh, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia and more. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Things Take Time, Take Time Tracklisting

1. Rae Street

2. Sunfair Sundown

3. Here’s the Thing

4. Before You Gotta Go

5. Turning Green

6. Take it Day By Day

7. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight

8. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To

9. Splendour

10. Oh the Night

Courtney Barnett North American Tour 2022

Sat November 27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Mon November 29 – Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine

Tues December 1 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine

Thurs December 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine

Sat December 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange

Sun December 5 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange

Thu, December 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint

Fri December 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

Sun December 12 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

Tues December 14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

Wed December 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat January 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Thurs January 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Tues January 25 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Wed January 26 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 30 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Fri January 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

Sat January 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

Mon January 31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

Wed February 2 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Thurs February 3 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Fri February 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

Sat February 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Mon February 7 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Tues February 8 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

Thurs February 10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

Fri February 11 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

Sat February 12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer