Trailer Released for Redd Kross’ Documentary Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story Featuring Interviews From Members of Pearl Jam, The Go-Go’s, Soundgarden, Black Flag and More

Home News Sydney Cook November 20th, 2024 - 5:13 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

BORN INNOCENT: THE REDD KROSS STORY, a documentary directed by Emmy-winning TV writer and producer Andrew Reich, will premiere next month. The documentary will offer a captivating dive into the 45-year journey of Southern California cult rock band Redd Kross.

Reich, best known for his work on Friends, teamed with producer Julian Cautherley to bring the story of brothers Jeff and Steven McDonald to life. Formed in 1978, the band began when the brothers were just 11 and 15 years old. Known as a “band’s band,” Redd Kross has influenced genres from hardcore punk to grunge, including Pearl Jam, Sonic Youth, and The Go-Go’s.

The film will feature archival footage with interviews featuring legendary artists, from Black Flag to The Bangles, while chronicling the band’s evolution. It’s a mixture of nostalgia, humor and heart that captures the band’s impact on rock and roll, from punk’s early days to grunge’s rise.

Check out the official trailer for BORN INNOCENT: THE REDD KROSS STORY below.

Confirmed Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story theatrical play dates as of November 20th:

Dec 5, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – TCL Chinese Theatre (Q&A w/ the band, director Andrew Reich)

Dec 6, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Hello Lincoln (Q&A w/ Steven McDonald of Redd Kross)

Dec 10, 2024 – North Hollywood, CA – Laemmle NoHo 7 (Q&A w/ the band)

Dec 10, 2024 – Dallas, TX – The Texas Theatre

Dec 11, 2024 – Santa Monica, CA – Laemmle Monica Film Center (Q&A w/ the band)

Dec 19, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Third Man Records

Dec 20, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden – Zita Folkets Bio

Dec 22, 2024 – Jersey City, NJ – WFMU – Monty Hall

Jan 3-5, 2025 – Columbus, OH – Gateway Film Center

Jan 4, 2025 – Cary, NC – The Cary Theater

Jan 13, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Woodward Theater

Jan 29, 2025 – Arlington, MA – Regent Theatre

Feb 16, 2025 – Bloomington, IN – Buskirk-Chumley Theater

All dates can be found at https://www.reddkrossfilm. com/watch