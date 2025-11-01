Alkaline Trio Shares Rad New Single & Video “Surprise Surprise”

Home News Leila Franco November 1st, 2025 - 3:41 PM

Alkaline Trio has released their third and final Travis Barker-produced single, “Surprise Surprise,” along with a Halloween-themed music video. The track marks the close of a creative trilogy with Barker, following their singles “Bleeding Out” and “Oblivion,” and showcases one of the most introspective sides of the veteran punk band to date.

“Surprise Surprise” strips back some of Alkaline Trio’s usual ferocity for a sound that’s more subdued. Built around the sound of the guitars and steady drums, Matt Skiba’s vocals make the song feel like a moment of reflection rather than rebellion. Lyrically, it draws on transformation and resilience, inspired by a friend of Skiba’s who rose from a difficult past to become a Navy SEAL and eventually an astronaut. “It’s his story combined with my own thoughts regarding how a sort of alchemy takes place when someone takes the experiences of a bad situation and is able to turn them into something profound and beautiful,” Skiba shared.

The music video leans into contrast, featuring the band in skeleton face makeup and colorful suits performing on a stylized late-night show set. The tongue-in-cheek visual, complete with bright lights and theatrical energy, juxtaposes the song’s more serious theme of resilience. “Really proud of these songs me, Matt, Dan, and Atom recorded. Excited for what’s ahead for Alkaline Trio and for fans to hear these special songs we made,” producer Travis Barker praised the sessions.