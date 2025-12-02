Foo Fighters Announce Hope The Mission & Los Angeles Mission Benefit Show At Kia Forum In January 2026

Home News Skyy Rincon December 2nd, 2025 - 7:01 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Dave Grohl and crew have announced that Foo Fighters will be performing a special show early next year benefitting Hope The Mission and the Los Angeles Mission. The concert is set to take place on January 14 in Inglewood, California at the iconic Kia Forum.

Pre-sale tickets will only be available for purchase to fans who arrive at the Kia Forum on December 7 with an acceptable food or clothing donation. Items of interest include bags of dried beans and rice, bagged or boxed pasta and articles of new, packaged clothing such as socks and underwear. No canned goods or perishable items will be accepted. The donation will grant fans a spot in line to purchase a ticket.

The food and monetary donations will go towards Hope The Mission and Los Angeles Mission’s joint efforts in providing shelter and critical services for unhoused and food insecure LA-area individuals.

Grohl has shared a statement regarding the significance of the event, offering, “What better way to spend my 57th birthday than making a bunch of noise with a bunch of people for a good cause. This ain’t just a big ass rock show, it’s a big ass party with a heart. Turn up the volume, turn up the hope, but most of all….TURN UP. The best gift is TO GIVE. Can’t friggin’ wait.”

The Foo Fighters frontman is known for giving back. He previously performed alongside his surviving Nirvana bandmates back in January at the FireAid benefit concert after the Palisades and Altadena fires decimated countless properties and homes in the area. Last December, Grohl was also spotted helping feed houseless Australians on a day off from the band’s tour.

