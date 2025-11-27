Fans Criticize Foo Fighters For Alleged Use Of AI In “Run Rudolph Run” Music Video

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2025 - 6:20 AM

According to Alternativenation.net, the Foo Fighters have upset several of their fans after releasing the music video for their song. “Run Rudolph Run.” Users on Reddit believe that the video was allegedly made with AI and many fans were shocked and unhappy, especially because they expected the band to support real artists and real creative work. One top-voted reaction from a fan cut even deeper since they said the band were just ruining their reputation. “Appalling. The Foos are really speed running ways to ruin their reputations.”

Some fans felt that a famous band like the Foo Fighters should pay real artists instead of using AI. Smaller bands sometimes use AI because they do not have money but the Foo Fighters can easily afford human designers. Because of that, people saw this as lazy and out of touch. The video also felt cold and fake to some viewers, which made the disappointment even stronger. Fans expected art from real people, not from a computer.

People said the problem was not just the AI itself, but that the Foo Fighters were known for caring about real, human-made music. Dave Grohl has spent years talking about the importance of playing live and keeping music honest. Because of this, fans felt like the band did the opposite of what they always preach.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz