They Might Be Giants Announce Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Alternative rock band They Might Be Giants have returned with the announcement of a U.S. based tour. The brief trek will kick off with three shows in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Mr. Small’s Theatre on May 9, 10 and 11 respectively.

The group will also be stopping off in Cincinnati, Ohio at Madison Theater on May 14 and 15, Detroit, Michigan at The Majestic on May 17 and 18, Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue on June 14 and 15, St. Paul, Minnesota at The Fitzgerald Theater on June 16, Chicago, Illinois at The Vic Theater on June 18 and 19, Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Pabst on Jun3 21 and 22. They Might Be Giants will bring the tour to a close with a show in Madison, Wisconsin on June 23 at The Barrymore Theatre.

The band’s latest record was Book which was released back in November of 2021. The album’s arrival was preceded by the three lead singles “I Lost Thursday,” “Super Cool” and “Part Of You Wants To Believe Me.” They Might Be Giants previously served as the special guests on Sparks’ world tour in support of their album The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.

They Might Be Giants Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

5/9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

5/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

5/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

5/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

5/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

5/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

5/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

6/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

6/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

6/16 – St Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater

6/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

6/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

6/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst

6/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst

6/23 – Madison, WI @ The Barrymore Theatre