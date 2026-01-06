The Format Share Nostalgic New Single “Right Where I Belong”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2026 - 6:41 PM

Today, the indie pop band The Format, led by Nate Ruess and Sam Means, celebrated the new year by releasing the brand new track, “Right Where I Belong” from their forthcoming album, Boycott Heaven, which is due out on January 23, 2026 through The Vanity Label. The very personal “Right Where I Belong” shows fans another side to Boycott Heaven and as a whole, the tune is amazing by how the instrumentation shakes the background with beautiful melodies, while the vocal performances add elegant harmonies on this composition.

On another note, The Format will give their fans a very special opportunity to hear Boycott Heaven early. Today, the band has announced that they have partnered with over 100 indie retail stores for early listening events across the U.S. on January 17 and 18. Fans will be able to hear the album a few days ahead of release and pick up some giveaways while supplies last. See the full list of participating stores here and check in with your local store for exact times and details.

Boycott Heaven marks The Format’s first album in nearly two decades and features O’Brien on bass alongside drummer Matt Chamberlain (David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Fiona Apple). The record channels the alt-rock, grunge and power-pop influences that first bonded Nate Ruess and Sam Means as Arizona teenagers.