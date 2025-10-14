The Format Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2025 - 3:42 PM

The beloved indie pop band The Format, led by Nate Ruess and Sam Means, will return to the road in Spring 2026 for their first full North American tour in nearly two decades. The 14-city Boycott Heaven Spring 2026 tour kicks off on March 26, in Boston, MA and culminates on April 19, 2026 in San Diego, CA. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also,The Format will donate $1 from every ticket sold to help fight food insecurity and fund local animal shelters. Support for the tour includes Ben Kweller, Phantom Planet, Piebald, Adult Mom and Limbeck.

The Boycott Heaven tour follows a run of sold-out reunion shows this fall in Phoenix, New York, and Los Angeles that drew widespread acclaim. AZCentral states: “The Format’s long-awaited return was everything Arizona had been waiting for and even more… Ruess’s signature timbre sounded as if he hadn’t missed a day.”

The Format will release their long-awaited third album, Boycott Heaven, on January 23, 2026 throug their own label The Vanity Label. The album was produced by Grammy-winning producer Brendan O’Brien (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, The Killers) and features O’Brien on bass alongside renowned drummer Matt Chamberlain (David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Fiona Apple.)

The Boycott Heaven Tour Dates

3/26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner *

3/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall**

3/30 – Toronto, ON – History **

3/31 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre**

4/2 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed**

4/3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium **

4/4 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern **

4/7 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues**

4/8 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater **

4/10 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom ***

4/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union ***

4/13 – Seattle, WA – The Moore ***

4/16 – San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre ***

4/19 – San Diego, CA – Soma ***