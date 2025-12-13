The Format Share New Single “Boycott Heaven”

Home News Leila Franco December 13th, 2025 - 2:07 PM

The Format returns with a vibrant new single, “Boycott Heaven,” continuing the rollout for their forthcoming album of the same name, arriving January 23rd via The Vanity Label. The track comes with a playful, lo-fi video that perfectly mirrors the band’s offbeat spirit and creative energy.

Musically, “Boycott Heaven” has The Format’s signature indie-pop sound with a more restless edge. The song moves with bright melodies and a driven rhythm. The songs perfectly captures the feeling of pushing back against inherited ideas of morality. It’s catchy, but laced with the kind of introspection longtime fans have come to expect. Directed by Vanessa Pla and shot on 8mm film, the video leans fully into analog charm. Colorful, animated scribbles obscure the band’s faces as they wander through town taping up posters and signs reading “Boycott Heaven.” The hand-drawn effects feel deliberately imperfect, turning the video into a moving collage that matches the song’s playful defiance. Rather than telling a literal story, the visuals suggest a collective, DIY protest; small acts of expression layered into something communal and strangely joyful.

“Boycott Heaven” follows the album’s earlier singles, including “Holy Roller,” which the band debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October and is currently sitting in the Top 20 at Alternative radio, as well as “Shot in the Dark.” The release lands while The Format are in the midst of a sold-out December run of intimate acoustic duo shows, each benefiting local food banks and immigrant and refugee rights organizations, as well as having a full Spring 2026 North American tour already announced.