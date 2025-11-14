The Format Share Dynamic New Song & Video “Shot in The Dark”

Home News Anthony Salvato November 14th, 2025 - 12:10 AM

The next installment of an album nearly 20 years in the making released earlier this week. “Shot In The Dark” became the second single released for the upcoming 2026 album by the Format, Boycott Heaven. The Format, made up of two-time Grammy winner Nate Ruess, and partner Sam Means. The band has not released an album since their 2018 project B-Sides and Rarities which included demo tracks from their first two albums, along with a few other bonus pieces.

With perhaps their most popular album Dog Problems turning 20 next year, The Format went on a brief reunion tour this year making stops out west in Phoenix and even making stops for back-to-back nights at the Beacon Theatre in New York. Just days after the second show at the Beacon, The Format announced Boycott Heaven to release in January, along with a tour for the album, and before the year ends a few acoustic tour stops.

So far, The Format have released “Holy Roller”, which they performed just a few weeks ago on the Jimmy Fallon show in between tour stops. “Shot In The Dark” is much more reminiscent of The Format’s first album Interventions and Lullabies. In the new track, Ruess shows off his vocal range and sounds just as strong vocally as he did a decade ago fronting for the band Fun.

The music video for the new release features concert footage from the recent tour. It will give fans an inside look on exactly what they can expect to see live when The Format goes on tour early next year.