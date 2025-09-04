Vivian Girls Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2025 - 1:25 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Vivian Girls have announced they are back and will start their first tour in six years. The upcoming tour is a short run in November but the ladies will hitting Los Angeles and San Francisco before heading to the East Coast for shows in New York City, Baltimore, Chicago and other cities.

The NYC show will be a Le Poisson Rouge on 11/4 and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, September 5, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Vivian Girls are an American band based from Brooklyn, New York. The only consistent members has been Cassie Ramone and Katy Goodman, on guitar and bass. The group has had several drummers throughout their history. And the bank took their name from a book by outsider artist Henry Darger.

Vivian Girls Tour Dates

11/1 – Los Angeles – Teragram Ballroom

11/2 – San Francisco – Psyched! Fest

11/4 – New York City – Le Poisson Rouge

11/6 – Baltimore – The Metro

11/8 – Chicago – The Empty Bottle