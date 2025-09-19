Wednesday Shares Dynamic New Video For “Townies”

Home News Steven Taylor September 19th, 2025 - 6:48 PM

American alt-rock band Wednesday celebrated the release of their sixth studio album Bleeds today. Alongside the release, the band shared a video for the “album standout” single, “Townies.” The video can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The video features lead singer Karly Hartzman handing out fliers for an event and the whole band performing at a nighttime party in a suburban town. The song has a good and simple alt rock edge to it, Hartzman’s vocals working well over the sharp yet subdued guitar. A highlight comes around the end half of the song with Hartzman vocalizing over a drawn out and heavy guitar solo. The ending of the video has credits roll over what appears to be B-roll footage and unedited audio from behind the scenes. Humorous remarks can be heard from the band speaking to the audience of extras about the “contract,” joking “we don’t go to jail if the five of us kill somebody, so don’t act wrong.”

Speaking on “Townies,” Hartzman had much to say on the track’s inspiration and meaning. “The song Townies is about how a young woman’s sexuality,” she said, “especially when they are first encountering it at a young age, is often weaponized against them in the gossip cycles of a highschool. I write from experience, both my own and a dear friend of mine, who had rumors spread about them that could deeply affect or potentially define our social standing. At the end of the song I look back and forgive anyone who contributed to this. Even I, as a victim of the rumor mill, wasn’t immune to sharing little scandals with my friends when I came across them. Cause the end of the day, teenagers have no idea who the fuck they are or how what they do might be hurting someone, all you can do is hope everyone grew up to become decent and empathic adults.”

Hartzman also share some info on the music video, saying, “The Townies video was filmed by Lance and his crew in Durham, North Carolina. I told Lance I wanted to incorporate the visuals of southern sorority rushing, which is deeply fascinating to me. We played a surprise Wednesday show to a crowded backyard. No one’s legs got chopped off by the boat engine in the hot tub in the process.”

“Townies” comes off Bleeds, the latest album from Wednesday which is available today. The band is also set to begin their Fall 2025 tour next month.