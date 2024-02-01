Mosswood Meltdown Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Big Freedia, Hunx & His Punx, B-52s & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 1st, 2024 - 3:17 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Oakland’s beloved festival Mosswood Meltdown will be returning to Mosswood Park on July 6 – 7 and earlier today, the festival announced their full lineup that will feature performances from Big Freedia, Hunx & His Punx, B-52s and others. both general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now by visiting mosswoodmeltdown.com.

Also performing will be Red Kross, Pure Hell, Egyptian Lover, Gibby Haynes & The Paul Green Rock Academy, Die Spitz, Bush Tetras, Go Sailor, Pansy Division, Wifey, Space Lady, Sheastic Boys and others.

Diesel Dudes, Trap Girl, Non Plus Temps, Gumby’s Junk, Baus, Hot Laundry, and Peaches Christ Drag Contest will be performing at the event as well.

