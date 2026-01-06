Ladytron Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Caught In The Blink Of An Eye”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2026 - 6:22 PM

Following the announcement of their eighth studio album due out in March, UK electronic pop band Ladytron has announced their return to North America in 2026 with new tour dates in May and June. The five date run will see Ladytron bring their new live show to Los Angeles, Berkeley, Seattle, Portland and Denver. For tickets and more information, click. here.

Ladytron has also shared another taste of their luxurious imminent album, Paradises, with their fourth single and video, “Caught in the Blink of an Eye.” The song, which the band describes as a “Holiday Romance,” is almost indecently catchy and one of Paradise’s most bubblegum moments but comes with a melancholic sting in the tail that gradually envelops the track as luscious, ghostly layers build ecstatically to rapture. The eerie accompanying music video was directed by Ladytron’s own Daniel Hunt and was filmed in the planet’s new nightlife capital, São Paulo, Brazil.

Ladytron Tour Dates

5/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

5/30 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

5/31 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune

6/2 – Portland, OR – Revolution

6/3 – Denver, CO – Oriental