Ladytron Releases New Song “I Believe In You”

Jasmina Pepic September 5th, 2025 - 9:16 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Ladytron has released their new song titled “I Believe in You”. The iconic and influential electro-pop group Ladytron is back with a new song. Today, Friday September 5th, the group shared a new song and music video online.

The band’s new single is accompanied by a startling music video directed by the band’s Daniel Hunt. Hunt has produced other artists such as Christina Aguilera, Marina Gasolina and Niue.

The video clip depicts a cult-like group’s ascent into ecstatic mania, where the boundaries of dance and possession blur, with uncanny and unexpected results

Today on September 5th, the band shared a new song and music video, “I Believe in You.” It’s an infectious and insistent cut of high-priestess disco, and their first taste of new music since “Seventeen” went viral on TikTok, reemerging as a global top ten hit and after their seminal single “Destroy Everything You Touch” was included in the soundtrack for the hit movie Saltburn.

Today, Ladytron also announced their return to the stage with a limited run of UK shows in 2026. They’ll reemerge in their hometown of Liverpool at the Arts Club Theatre on March 19th, followed by dates in Manchester and Newcastle on March 20th and 21st, respectively. Pre-sale begins September 10th, with the General On-Sale set for September 12th. For more ticketing information, visit their official website here.