Ladytron Announce New Album Paradises For March 2026 Release, Share New Single “Kingdom Undersea”

Home News Steven Taylor November 21st, 2025 - 4:35 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

British electronic group Ladytron has announced their eight studio album, Paradises. Ahead of it’s release set for March 20th, 2026, the group has shared a new single, “Kingdom Undersea.” Their third single this year, the track was released alongside a new video. It can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

Leading with a hypnotic mixture of piano and vocals, the lyrics beckon the listener to “come find me.” The video is coated in blue, featuring shots of the band performing and shots of CGI images of hands, both recorded off screen and direct feed. It’s an electric and hazy video, with all the blue creating an atmosphere akin to being underwater. The visuals suit the dreamy sound of the track perfectly.

“Kingdom Undersea” comes after previous single releases this year, “I Believe in You” and “I See Red.” The tracks are all off the coming Paradises. Recorded over five months in late 2023, the album was finished in early 2025. “I wanted to write from that perspective and channel that fun feeling of first working together back in the late ’90s when we had nothing to lose,” co-vocalist Mira Aroyo said. Producer Daniel Hunt also stated “Every time I went into the studio, I’d come out after an hour with a new track. The key motivation was fun. Everything became fun again.”

Paradises Track List:

1. I Believe in You

2. In Blood

3. Kingdom Undersea

4. I See Red

5. A Death in London

6. Secret Dreams of Thieves

7. Sing

8. Free, Free

9. Metaphysica

10. Caught in the Blink of an Eye

11. Evergreen

12. Ordinary Love

13. We Wrote Our Names in the Dust

14. Heatwaves

15. Solid Light

16. For a Life in London