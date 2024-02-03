Ladytron Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Nyah Hamilton February 3rd, 2024 - 7:34 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Ladytron has announced their Spring 2024 tour dates. So watch out; they may be in your own backyard!

Ladytron is a British electronic music band formed in Liverpool, England, in 1999. The group comprises Helen Marnie, Mira Aroyo, Daniel Hunt, and Reuben Wu. Ladytron is known for its distinctive blend of synth-pop, new wave, and electronic elements, creating a futuristic and nostalgic sound. Ladytron has made a significant contribution to electronic music, characterized by a mix of vintage and modern elements, and has earned them a place as influential figures in the alternative and synth-pop genres. Tour dates listed here.

According to a press release, “As a testament to their enduring influence and innovation as the iconic band they’ve become, Ladytron’s seventh studio album, Time’s Arrow, made waves as a dystopian, beatific masterpiece, Pitchfork lauded Time’s Arrow, acknowledging that it ‘proves just how intoxicating Ladytron’s enduring brand of atmospheric synth pop can be.’ The band’s seminal single “Destroy Everything You Touch” also continues to make headlines this year, most recently featured in Emerald Fennell’s highly praised film and soundtrack for Saltburn which has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and multiple BAFTAS. Paper Magazine praises it a natural fit for the movie’s narrative while PopMatters boasted, ‘A massive shout out to whoever thought of Ladytron’.”