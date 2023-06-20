Ladytron Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2023 - 10:50 AM

According to brooklynvegan.com, UK synth group Ladytron released their seventh LP Time’s Arrow back in January and they have now announced a North American tour to support their LP.

Things kick off in New York City before the tour stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Dallas, Houston and Mexico City. Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. local time through ladytron.com/tour.

Alongside the tour announcement, Ladytron have released a dynamic, bouncy Space Motion remix of their great 2005 single “Destroy Everything You Touch.”

According to the band’s website, formed in Liverpool England, Ladytron is made up of Helen Marnie, Daniel Hunt, Mira Aroyo and Reuben Wu, who earned two decades of acclaim by pushing boundaries, carving out new sonic and refusing to abide by formula or trend.

Along the way the band took their primitive electronics to California’s Coachella Festival, on relentless tours across Europe, Asia, North and South America and were invited to perform with artists such as Bjork, Nine Inch Nails and for Brian Eno at the Sydney Opera House.

Ladytron released their debut album 604 in 2001 and its successor, 2002’s Light & Magic, had Ladytron grouped with the so-called Electroclash wave, while 2005’s Witching Hour saw the band out and win over a whole new audience.

2008’s Velocifero saw the band grow further with the singles “Ghosts” and “Runaway” & “Tomorrow”. Also Ladytron were then invited by Christina Aguilera to write and produce tracks for her forthcoming album.

2019 saw a new chapter open for Ladytron, following an eight-year hiatus between albums. This period saw the group move across hemispheres, experiment with solo projects and new collaborations, after five albums and a succession of world tours over the previous ten-year period.

In mid-2016 the band had quietly began to write and record together again, picking up the trail with their songs and raw characteristics taken forward with a new palette of atmospheres and themes.

Released by complete surprise, “The Animals” was the first taste that came complete with a remix by electronic pioneer Vince Clarke, and a video clip filmed in the sprawling megalopolis of São Paulo. The track was unmistakably Ladytron, yet hinted at new horizons to come.

Finally in 2019 the band sixth full length album was released to critical acclaim, with Q Magazine calling it “Their finest record since 2002’s Light & Magic.” and that “Ladytron achieve near perfection here.”

Ladytron Tour Dates

9/20 NYC, Irving Plaza

9/22 Los Angeles, The Belasco

9/23 San Diego, CRSSD

11/16 Austin, Mohawk

11/17 Dallas, Granada

11/18 Houston, Numbers

11/19 Mexico City, Corona Capital Festival

