Babymetal Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Scene Queen

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, Japanese band Babymetal has announced a Fall 2024 U.S Tour, features support from artist Scene Queen on most dates. The tour kicks off on November 5 in Orlando, Florida and runs through a December 3 show in Anaheim, California. Along the way, Babymetal will be making stops in Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., New York City, Madison, Wisconsin and other cities.

An artist pre sale begins today at noon ET through Ticketmaster by using the code FOXGOD, while a Live Nation pre-sale follows on June 5 at 10 a.m. ET using the code CHORD. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold out dates through StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Babymetal are touring in support of their latest album, THE OTHER ONE, which was released last year. The band also recently unveiled the collaborative single “RATATATA” with German artist Electric Callboy.

Babymetal Tour Dates

11/5 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Orlando ^

11/6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood *

11/12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore ^

11/13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

11/15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

11/16 – Richmond, VA – The National *

11/18 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 ^

11/21 – Bethlehem, PA – WindStar Creek Event Center *

11/23 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Music Center ^

11/24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

11/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room *

11/27 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant *

11/29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion ^

11/30 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center *

12/03 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues ^

* = w/ Scene Queen

^ = support TBA