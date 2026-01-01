Yungblud Announces Collaborative New Rendition Of “Zombie” With The Smashing Pumpkins

Home News Jasmina Pepic January 1st, 2026 - 12:57 PM

Yungblud has revealed a striking new chapter for his song “Zombie” through a collaboration with The Smashing Pumpkins. While fans may be expecting a massive debut onstage, the moment has not arrived just yet. Instead, the focus has shifted to anticipation, creative buildup and the promise of a future performance that has already sparked widespread discussion.

Rather than unveiling the collaboration through a large live event, Yungblud and The Smashing Pumpkins have kept the performance element intentionally restrained for now. There has been no major public performance of the reimagined “Zombie,” which has only heightened curiosity around how the song will translate to the stage. Listeners are left imagining how Yungblud’s intense vocal delivery might blend with The Smashing Pumpkins’ signature guitar textures in a live setting, making the absence of a performance feel like a deliberate and suspenseful choice.

Happy New Year! Zombie out at midnight. New music video tomorrow 🥳 https://t.co/i4oeqZuy4w — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) January 1, 2026

According to a post made by the Smashing Pumpkins on X, the band confirmed their involvement in the new rendition, validating long running rumors of the collaboration. This acknowledgment turned the announcement into a moment of shared excitement rather than a traditional performance reveal. Fans have also pointed out that while the music video for the song has yet to be released, a short snippet posted on Instagram offered a brief visual and sonic tease, further fueling speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)