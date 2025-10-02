Steve Harris Reveals Iron Maiden Almost Retired After Drummer Nicko McBrain’s Live Departure

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 2nd, 2025 - 8:48 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Last year, the iconic band Iron Maiden almost broke apart. English musician and songwriter Steve Harris spoke of the band’s potential plans in a recent interview. Harris revealed that Iron maiden almost retired after drummer Nicko McBrain’s live departure.

In 2023, longtime drummer and band member Nicko McBrain suffered a minor stroke, which left him partially paralysed on his right side from the shoulder down, according to NME. Following the stroke, McBrain revealed that he wasn’t able to perform at the caliber required of him. Then, in December 2024, McBrain played his final show with the band.

In a new chat with Rock Candy, per Louder Sound, bassist and founding member Steve Harris had revealed that McBrain’s medical setback and retirement from touring had led the rest of the band to contemplate retiring from the music industry altogether. In the interview, he said, “To be honest, we didn’t really have a choice and had to make the change after Nicko suffered his health issues,” Harris shared. “It was what it was, and we had a decision to make as to whether we wanted to carry on or not. Obviously, we had a tour booked at the time that it happened, and the rest of us all wanted to continue. But ultimately, after we got through all that, it was Nick’s decision to step away, and we all respected the fact that he’d decided to do that.”

Following McBrain’s retirement, Iron Maiden confirmed that the drummer would not officially leave Iron Maiden and will still track drums in the studio for any future Iron Maiden material. However for upcoming live shows he will be replaced by The Outfield and Dearly Beheaded drummer Simon Dawson. The band have recently announced a number of new shows.